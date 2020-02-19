Best Marriott Credit Cards
Marriott is one of the most premier hotel brands, with 30 sub-brands spanning 134 countries, totaling over 7,000 properties worldwide. It is a favorite vacation destination for singles, couples, and families alike.
If you enjoy traveling and love Marriott, it makes sense that you’d want to earn reward points for your next getaway. These best Marriott Bonvoy credit cards provide you with a way to accumulate Marriott points, and each is tailored for how you prefer to travel.
Currently, there are six Marriott Bonvoy credit card and Marriott partner options available to choose from. Each card offers different promotions and welcome bonuses for purchases in the first 3 months, along with varied point accumulations. Finding the right card for you depends on your travel plans, and how you use your card.
The Marriott Bonvoy program was rearranged in 2019 after Marriott merged with Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. This provides more options for travelers with good credit who are looking for a specific tier of perks.
Marriott timeshare owners can also benefit from the Marriott Bonvoy cards, as they are tied to the points program that Marriott properties utilize for the best hotels, resorts, and timeshares. Interval International customers, in particular, can earn point rewards on a Marriott Bonvoy or partner credit card.
Marriott Points Program
Marriott arranges its hotel rooms according to categories, off-peak, standard, and peak days. Each hotel category has a set number of points for the types of days.
For instance, a Category 1 Hotel room is 5,000 points during off-peak, 7,500 during standard, and 10,000 during peak days. Hotels in categories 6-8 are considered luxury hotels and resorts, with a peak room for a Category 8 Hotel worth 100,000 points.
Additionally, the points you earn on your Marriott card can be transferred into airline miles with over 40 participating airlines.
Free Annual Anniversary Night
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless, Business, and Brilliant offer cardholders a unique benefit: A free annual anniversary night worth up to 35,000 points, which has a cash value of $300-800 for Category 1-5 hotels, depending on where you are staying and when. Members receive annual free nights on the anniversary of their card approval.
Certain cards offer different point valued nights, along with an additional free night. This helps to cover the cost of the annual fees for these cards. The Bonvoy Bold card does not qualify for this free night, nor do the partner cards– although they have perks of their own.
Each Bonvoy card offers 15 Elite Night Credits per calendar year. These credits count as nights stayed at a Marriott hotel, which helps you earn Silver, Gold, and Platinum statuses.
Quick Look: Best Marriott Credit Cards At-a-Glance
|Card Name
|Annual Fees
|Marriott Points Bonus
|Bonus Value
|Perks
|Chase Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card
|None
|Spend $2,000 in purchases in the first 3 months and earn 50,000 points for a limited time.
|$400.00
|15 elite night credits; Marriott Bonvoy Silver status
|Chase Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card
|$95.00
|Spend $5,000 in purchases in the first 3 months and earn 100,000 points for a limited time.
|$800.00
|Marriott Bonvoy Silver status; up to 35,000 points for an annual award night; Gold status available for cardholders who spend $35,000 per year with the card.
|Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express Card
|$125.00
|Spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months and earn 75,000 points. Terms apply.
|$600.00
|Spend $60,000 per calendar year and earn a second free night in addition to the annual award night (both are worth up to 35,000 points); Gold status available for cardholders who spend $35,000 per year with the card.
|Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express Card
|$450.00
|Spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months and earn 75,000 points. Terms apply.
|$600.00
|Marriott Gold elite status; up to 50,000 points for an annual award night; Platinum status available for cardholders who spend $75,000 per year with the card; earn $300 in Marriott property travel credits annually.
|The Platinum Card from American Express
|$550.00
|Spend $5,000 in purchases in the first 3 months and earn 60,000 Membership Rewards points. Terms apply.
|$1,200.00
|Exclusive access to AMEX Fine Hotels & Resorts; earn up to $200 annually in airline fee credits; instant Gold status at all Marriott and Hilton properties; earn up to $200 in Uber credits annually; exclusive access to the AMEX global lounge collection.
|Chase United MileagePlus™ Explorer Credit Card
|First-year: $0 then $95 per year after
|Spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months and earn 60,000 miles. These miles can be traded for Marriott points.
|$1,300.00
|2 miles per $1 spent at restaurants, hotels, and eligible United purchases; 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases; up to $100 TSA Precheck fee or Global Entry credits; room upgrades and other special amenities via the Luxury Hotel& Resort Collection program; priority boarding; no blackout dates; upgrades on award tickets; free first checked bag for cardholder and travel companion (a $120 value).2 miles per $1 spent at restaurants, hotels, and eligible United purchases; 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases; up to $100 TSA Precheck fee or Global Entry credits; room upgrades and other special amenities via the Luxury Hotel& Resort Collection program; priority boarding; no blackout dates; upgrades on award tickets; free first checked bag for cardholder and travel companion (a $120 value).
Reward Restrictions
There are a few caveats on these rewards to be aware of before you break out the pen to sign your Marriott card agreement. Because the new Bonvoy program replaced the Starwood Preferred Guest cards, there have been a few transitions and adjustments.
AMEX cardholders are only eligible for one welcome bonus per card per lifetime. Starwood Preferred Guest cardholders are exempt from this new sign-up bonus, even though it is technically a new card. Chase also will not issue welcome bonuses for personal Marriott card if you had the Starwood Preferred Guest small business card.
Additionally, Chase will not issue cards to anyone who has opened five or more cards anywhere in the past 24 months, also called the 5/24 Rule.
Marriott cardholders cannot earn introductory bonuses on multiple cards at the same time. You’ll likely need to wait a 24-month period to open and earn the sign-up bonus on another Marriott credit card.
Status Levels
Members of the Marriott Bonvoy™ points program are categorized into six levels of statuses:
- Member
- Silver Elite
- Gold Elite
- Platinum Elite
- Titanium Elite
- Ambassador Elite
While most members won’t achieve Titanium Elite, which requires 75 stays per year, or Ambassador which requires 100 stays and a $20,000 annual qualifying spend limit, many members enjoy the perks of Silver, Gold, and Platinum.
In addition to enjoying free Wi-Fi, membership in all of the program levels comes with:
- Exclusive member rates
- Mobile check-in and mobile room keys
- Cash + Points combination
- Instant redemption of points for meals, spa experiences, and cocktails at the hotel
- PointSavers™ program
Regular members stay 0-9 nights per year. Silver Elite members stay 10-24 nights, Gold members stay 25-49, and Platinum members stay 50-74 nights. Bonus point perks for Silver members and above allow vacationers to earn a percentage more in points for their stay and purchases than regular members.
Platinum Elite members who stay 50 nights in one calendar year can choose a special gift from five options. These gifts include a charity donation, a discount off of your favorite mattress, Elite night credits, Silver status for a friend or family member, or five Suite Night Awards™.
Titanium Elite stay 75-99 nights per year. Members can choose from a number of exclusive benefits, including 75% bonus points, a 4 p.m. late checkout, and a 48-hour booking guarantee. Titanium members also have gift choices they can choose to use or gift to friends and family. A charity donation is also included.
Ambassador Elite members have the unique flexibility of choosing the time of their arrival and departure times. Members also earn 75% bonus points, have the 48-hour guarantee, and Ambassador personal service. Your Ambassador is your personal point of contact for your every request.
What Credit Score Do You Need for Marriott Credit Cards?
Most credit cards on this list require applicants to have a good-to-excellent credit rating. The general score for good-to-excellent is 690 to 850.
What Is the Best Marriott Credit Card?
The best Marriott credit card for your money truly depends on the amount of traveling you plan to do each year. If you are an avid world explorer, moving up in the ranks of status at Marriott may be the best choice you can make for your perks and your wallet. If you are already a Marriott Vacation Club member, these points will be beneficial for your travel plans.
The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American ExpressⓇ Card puts you into Gold Elite status immediately, with Platinum Elite status just a year’s worth of spending away.
For small businesses, the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American ExpressⓇ Card allows companies to make the most of their employees’ travel time, and with Silver Elite status, you and your employees can enjoy Marriott perks. The United MileagePlus™ Explorer card may work well for businesses with frequent flights.
For those who are just starting out in the Marriott points world, choose the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card to get your feet wet with no annual fees. The 50,000 point incentive is enough to allow you to explore the many benefits Marriott members receive. You can soon upgrade to the next level of card if you want more Marriott points rewards.
Whether it’s sign-up bonuses you’re searching for, or long-term benefits and perks, these Marriott and partner credit cards offer a variety of advantages to make your next stay memorable and fun. If you’re wondering if the Marriott credit card is worth it, if you love to travel to Marriott, you’ll love these cards.
To learn more about how you can make your Marriott Bonvoy or partner credit card work for your timeshare or luxury resale, explore our website or email us at [email protected] We look forward to finding the perfect point rewards system for your vacation plans.