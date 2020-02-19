Best Marriott Credit Cards

Marriott is one of the most premier hotel brands, with 30 sub-brands spanning 134 countries, totaling over 7,000 properties worldwide. It is a favorite vacation destination for singles, couples, and families alike.

If you enjoy traveling and love Marriott, it makes sense that you’d want to earn reward points for your next getaway. These best Marriott Bonvoy credit cards provide you with a way to accumulate Marriott points, and each is tailored for how you prefer to travel.

Currently, there are six Marriott Bonvoy credit card and Marriott partner options available to choose from. Each card offers different promotions and welcome bonuses for purchases in the first 3 months, along with varied point accumulations. Finding the right card for you depends on your travel plans, and how you use your card.

The Marriott Bonvoy program was rearranged in 2019 after Marriott merged with Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. This provides more options for travelers with good credit who are looking for a specific tier of perks.

Marriott timeshare owners can also benefit from the Marriott Bonvoy cards, as they are tied to the points program that Marriott properties utilize for the best hotels, resorts, and timeshares. Interval International customers, in particular, can earn point rewards on a Marriott Bonvoy or partner credit card.

Marriott Points Program

Marriott arranges its hotel rooms according to categories, off-peak, standard, and peak days. Each hotel category has a set number of points for the types of days.

For instance, a Category 1 Hotel room is 5,000 points during off-peak, 7,500 during standard, and 10,000 during peak days. Hotels in categories 6-8 are considered luxury hotels and resorts, with a peak room for a Category 8 Hotel worth 100,000 points.

Additionally, the points you earn on your Marriott card can be transferred into airline miles with over 40 participating airlines.

Free Annual Anniversary Night

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless, Business, and Brilliant offer cardholders a unique benefit: A free annual anniversary night worth up to 35,000 points, which has a cash value of $300-800 for Category 1-5 hotels, depending on where you are staying and when. Members receive annual free nights on the anniversary of their card approval.

Certain cards offer different point valued nights, along with an additional free night. This helps to cover the cost of the annual fees for these cards. The Bonvoy Bold card does not qualify for this free night, nor do the partner cards– although they have perks of their own.

Each Bonvoy card offers 15 Elite Night Credits per calendar year. These credits count as nights stayed at a Marriott hotel, which helps you earn Silver, Gold, and Platinum statuses.