2020 Vacation Clubs: Updated List

As the vacation market has grown and evolved, the number of vacation clubs has exploded. There are many vacation club options available, so there is something suitable for every taste and budget. Why not peruse our list of vacation clubs to find something to suit you and your family?

Condo Hotels

Condo Hotels are a great alternative to vacation clubs due to the rental income. Vacation clubs offer no rental income and limited usage per year.

Armed Forces Vacation Club

For members of the U.S. military, this vacation club offers fantastic vacation opportunities to our military servicemen and women to ensure they can make the most of the time they spend with their families. The vacation club provides eligible military members affordable vacation solutions.

Banyan Tree Private Collection

Offering handcrafted products, Bayan Tree Private Collection enhances the spa experience. With a tropical garden atmosphere, vacationers can expect to feel tranquility in body, mind, and soul. Based in Asia, this vacation club has links with several others allowing it to offer a wide range of properties around the world, all with destination-specific activities.

Bluegreen Vacation Club

Whether you’re looking for snow-covered mountains or warm sunny beaches, Bluegreen Vacation Club has it all. With many onsite amenities, you’ll find this resort far surpasses average hotel accommodations. Aimed at families this vacation club guarantees spacious rooms and plenty of activities to keep your children entertained.

Destination M – Private Residence Fund

This exclusive club offers members ownership of a vast range of properties as part of an equity fund program. With four levels of membership, you can have up to 60 days of vacation time per year to enjoy the stunning five-star amenities these properties have to offer.

Diamond Resorts

Working on a point system this club offers “a lifetime of vacation opportunities.” With destinations around the world and as well as access to cruises, membership in this club will provide your family a variety of fun and entertainment options like safaris, learning the culture of foreign countries, and beach activities.

Disney Vacation Club

Children and even adults love the perks that come from being part of the Disney vacation club. Members can get preferential access to Disney resorts and amenities. Disney resorts memberships include opportunities to stay at resorts located around the world through the world collection.

Equity Estates: Vacation Equity Funds

This fund gives you access to more than 60 properties all of which are valued at between $2-$5 million dollars. You will have more amenities than a luxury hotel and all the privacy you desire. With locations around the world, this equity fund gives you unrivaled vacationing opportunities in multiple countries around the world.

Equity Residences Vacation Fund

This is an equity fund that allows you to combine access to numerous 5-star residences with the potential to earn money from your investment. It is a low-cost equity fund, but it offers luxurious accommodation and the potential for a good return on your investment. Full details on Equity Residences are listed on our site.

Four Seasons Residence Clubs

This residence club gives you access to a range of villas at you chosen destination all set within four seasons vacation resorts. It is more akin to fractional ownership than most vacation clubs as you must select your destination when you join, but you can exchange your points for other destinations.

Hilton Grand Vacations Club

The collection of properties spans the world and is made up of condominium-style accommodations. This vacation club offer perks through their partners with options such as cruises, RVs, luxury houseboat journeys, and even motorcycle excursions.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations

As a member of the Holiday Inn Club, you can escape to a beachside retreat, see the world on a cruise, or enjoy the warm fires of a mountain cabin. Amenities abound as you explore various vacation destinations. This vacation club currently offers a range of resort options throughout the U.S., with their portfolio of vacation choices on the rise.

Hyatt Residence Club

This club gives you the opportunity to invest in a range of resorts with locations throughout the U.S. and even in the tropical Maui paradise. Run like a fractional ownership scheme; you can trade your time at your chosen resort for a stay at one of the other resorts, giving you some degree of flexibility.

Luxus Vacation Properties

This private equity fund is an invitation-only fund with luxury properties around the world. Every year The Luxus Group develops custom once-in-a-lifetime packages just for their members and partners.

Marriott Vacation Club

This is a real estate ownership program that runs on a point based system to offer you access to a range of vacation options. Included are stays at hotels and resorts and even some adventure travel options, with locations around the world.

Quintess Club

Tailormade is the watchword of this club. On joining you will be assigned a member of the relations team who will work with you over the duration of your membership to help plan and organize your vacation to their large range of destinations. Each destination has a host in residence who will look after you during your stay, taking all the hassle out of vacation.

Ritz-Carlton Destination Club

This vacation club epitomizes the luxury you associate with the Ritz-Carlton. Through the club, you have access to properties in both the U.S. and the Caribbean as well as the 50+ global resorts run by the Marriott Vacation Club Resorts.

Rocksure Luxury Residence Portfolios

The Rocksure Portfolio of properties has minimum requirements that ensure you stay in well-appointed and good-sized accommodations wherever you choose to visit. All properties are well located and often come with additional services, such as a cook or housekeeper. This equity fund offers you a seven to ten-year investment opportunity.

Royal Aloha Vacation Club

Smaller in size this club offers you one-week vacations at eight destinations in Hawaii, the U.S., and Spain. Guests can travel to the top of Diamond Head in Waikiki for amazing views, and that’s just one of the gorgeous locations that the club offers.

Shell Vacations Club

Based in North America, this vacation club gives access to 24 locations. It includes a broad range of activities such as skiing, golfing and cruises.

Sheraton Vacation Club

Sheraton Vacation Clubs a range of membership options available you can choose the level of flexibility you require, from access to villas in a single resort, or resorts around the world, you choose the level of membership that works for you.

Solstice Collection

This club offers three levels of membership for access to their portfolio of luxury destinations. With a target of a 6:1 member to property ratio there is easy access to the properties, which all come with a ‘wow’ factor.

The Hideaways Club

Based in the UK, this club offers luxurious accommodations around the world, whether you want to relax by the beach or hit the slopes. The hideaway club offers year-round vacations where you will be in the lap of luxury

The Markers Club

Sold as a luxury lifestyle club, this vacation option provides accommodations primarily in the southwest of the United States. The real draw of this club is for golf lovers, who will enjoy the perks of exclusive access to a range of courses across the U.S. and Mexico.

Unlimited Vacation Club

This club offers you discounted access to the rooms and services of the AMResorts chain. This gives you access to accommodations around the world, included are some world-class spas. You also gain access to discounted cruises through International Cruise and Excursions.

Westin Vacation Club

With access to a collection of villa resort spots the Westin Vacation Club, promises you will leave feeling better than when you arrived. This isn’t just a comment on the revitalizing effects of a vacation but also on the health and wellbeing focus of their resorts. Think spas, workouts, and superfoods.

World International Vacation Club

A little different in its design this club is a non-profit entity that is owned by its members. It has been in operation since 1983 and offers locations around the world. Members have access to one or two-bedroom accommodations in some of the most sought-after destinations.